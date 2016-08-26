Police investigate robbery

August 26, 2016 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP are looking into a robbery at a convenience store on Airport Road in Caledon East.
Police report they were called out at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19.
The investigation revealed that a male entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. Once the suspect was in possession of the cash, he left the area on foot. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a young white male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing black Adidas sneakers with white stripes, dark jeans, a black hoodie, black sunglasses and a dark coloured Toronto Blue Jays hat.
Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery them at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
