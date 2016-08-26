911

Police investigate robbery

August 26, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP are looking into a robbery at a convenience store on Airport Road in Caledon East.
Police report they were called out at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19.
The investigation revealed that a male entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. Once the suspect was in possession of the cash, he left the area on foot. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a young white male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing black Adidas sneakers with white stripes, dark jeans, a black hoodie, black sunglasses and a dark coloured Toronto Blue Jays hat.
Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery them at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).34-opp robbery - 2.75

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...