Man charged with assault

August 26, 2016 · 0 Comments
A 72-year-old Caledon man is facing charges after police were called to investigate an incident at a local home.
Caledon OPP reports officers were called out July 15. Their investigation resulted in the man being arrested for three counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of overcoming resistance by attempting to choke.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville Aug. 18.
Police are not releasing the name of the accused as it may identify the victim in this occurrence.
