Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival
August 26, 2016 ·
0 Comments
Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.
Friday afternoon featured a Young Artists Concert: Suzuki Violin Play Down. Zachary Ebin (far right) is seen here with some of the performers, including (back row) Lucas Hartwig, Kai Rousseau, Damiano Perrella, Carmen Evans, (front row) Ethan Mei, Alondra Saint Amour and Dylan Hartwig.
Photos by Bill Rea
The second last concert was a Young Artist Concert: Arco Violini, conducted by Zachary Ebin. The program included works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Saint-Saens and more.
The festival concluded Sunday night with a presentation by Connor O’Kane on piano and local soprano Emily Vondrejs.