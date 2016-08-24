Letters

How to solve housing bubble

August 24, 2016   ·   0 Comments

It is amusing to watch various politicians trying to solve the housing bubble that they themselves have created in Toronto and Vancouver. Allow me to solve the problem — long term.
1. Instead of increasing Canadian immigration from 250,000 per year to 305,000 per year, as announced earlier this year, reduce it to 100,000 per year. This would balance supply and demand as well as reduce the stress on our transportation infrastructure, which never seems to catch up.
2. The Bank of Canada should reverse their overnight interest rate reduction from one per cent to half a per cent, and put it back to one per cent.
3. Eliminate “common law marriage” when no children have been produced. Current laws essentially force older people in relationships to maintain separate residences, lest they risk the state declaring them “married”.
4. Diversify the Canadian economy away from new home construction, which would ease the pressure to pave over farmland and forests.
Adrian Visentin,
Bolton

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

FUN AT BRISTLEBOT Nolan Kring, 7, of Bolton and Will Harasiewicz, 9, of Caledon East were having fun last Thursday with the bristlebots they created at the program run at the Caledon East branch of Caledon Public Library. The bristlebots are tiny robots, made with the little motors and batteries attached to the bristles of toothbrushes. Photo by Bill Rea

FUN AT BRISTLEBOT

Province extends comment period on plans review

By Bill Rea Mayor Allan Thompson is please that the Province has extended the consultation period for the Coordinated Provincial Plan Review, but he would ...

Community thanked for helping TD support SickKids

By Bill Rea It’s well known that TD Bank is a big supporter of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and the Bolton branch ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Celebrate 75 years of agriculture

Peel Federation of Agriculture will be celebrating 75 years this month. The occasion will be marked Aug. 24 at Orchalaw Farms, at 9726 Heritage Rd. ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 Vegetable stall at Albion Hills Community Farm will be open from 3 to  5 p.m. Come visit the farm and Community Gardens ...