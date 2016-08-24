Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

By Bill Rea Mayor Allan Thompson is please that the Province has extended the consultation period for the Coordinated Provincial Plan Review, but he would ...

By Bill Rea It’s well known that TD Bank is a big supporter of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and the Bolton branch ...

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Peel Federation of Agriculture will be celebrating 75 years this month. The occasion will be marked Aug. 24 at Orchalaw Farms, at 9726 Heritage Rd. ...

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 Vegetable stall at Albion Hills Community Farm will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Come visit the farm and Community Gardens ...