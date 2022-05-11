413 isn’t done deal despite what signs say, Reader

Caledon and area residents who commute along Highway 10 may have noticed two large “Future Site of Highway 413” just north of the intersection with Old School Road as if this is a done deal. This is misleading as the signs were no doubt erected by the Conservative government as an election gimmick.

What people should be aware of is that the Federal Government decided, some time ago, to conduct its own environmental assessment of the proposed highway. That process has yet to begin.

Ontario will be required to submit a project description which would start the clock on the environmental assessment. But the Ontario government has not done that and, it would seem, they don’t want to appear as having their hand tied by Feds during the election.

Construction of the highway can’t begin until after the environmental assessment is complete which means there is still time to save the farmlands, greenbelt and avoid the urban sprawl which would turn Caledon into a northern edition of Mississauga.

Larry Flint

Inglewood

