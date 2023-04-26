1100 Attend Robert F. Hall’s Awards Night to celebrate excellence

By Jim Stewart

Over 350 students and approximately 800 invited guests attended the Robert F. Hall CSS Awards Night celebration on Thursday. The ceremony took place in the school gymnasium where students, according to Hall Staff Member and Event Organizer Daniela Botelho, “took centre stage to receive their awards. Honour Roll Certificates were given to students in Grades 9, 10, and 11 who had achieved an average of 80% or higher in their courses last year. Subject Awards were also given to honour the highest overall standing achieved in individual courses last year.”

The feature of the evening was the presentation of School Spirit Awards for Grades 9, 10, and 11, the School Council Award, and the Highest Overall Average Awards. The winners of these seven prestigious awards were: Sophie Robb-Moriarty for School Spirit ¬– Grade 9; Bryana Arjun for Highest Average – Grade 9; Claire VanNiejenhuis for School Spirit – Grade 10; Sophia Sonsini for Highest Average – Grade 10; Shamiso Madzima for School Spirit – Grade 11; Samantha Flagiello for Highest Average – Grade 11; and the School Council Award went to Vienna Marshall.

Botelho acknowledged the importance of this event to her school community: “These students have put great effort into their studies. It is important to recognize and applaud their commitment and dedication.” She noted that the most satisfying part of organizing the Awards Night was “seeing the excitement in the eyes of our students & their parents. These are proud moments – it’s great to share in their celebration.”

A cultured and hospitable atmosphere was created by the Hall school band’s performance and a post-ceremony reception prepared by the Hospitality and Baking Program students. In addition to applauding the contributions of the band and the bakers to the Awards ceremony, Botelho spoke on behalf of the staff of the Caledon high school by stating that “The Robert F. Hall community is extremely proud of its award recipients and the positive contribution they make to the school. As a staff, we want to extend our congratulations to all award recipients; we continue to encourage all students to strive for excellence in their studies.”

Organizing events that extol the excellence of students is a secret to success for any high school community.

